'Contraband' is an Xbox exclusive from Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios

Prepare for a open world co-op adventure set in the '70s.
I. Bonifacic|06.13.21
June 13th, 2021
Contraband
On Saturday, we got our first look at Contraband, the next game from Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios. While we didn't see much of the game, what we do know is that it will be an Xbox exclusive and an open world co-op title. The first trailer, set to Smash Mouth's "Do It Again," sets the stage for a 70s adventure set in a fictional country called Bayan. 

