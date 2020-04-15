There's some serious Cooking Mama drama going on right now

There’s trouble brewing in the Cooking Mama: Cookstar kitchen, as the game’s license holder and publisher take to the internet to squabble over exactly who has control over the title.

The original developer of the DS game, Office Create, first licensed Cookstar to publisher Planet Entertainment back in 2018. The pair decided on a game design, and then in March, it landed on Nintendo Switch — only to be pulled from the shelves after just a few days on sale. Why? According to Office Create, the title “failed to meet the standards its customers expect and deserve,” and even though Office Create raised this issue with Planet Entertainment, the publisher went ahead and released the game anyway. A statement from Office Create says that Planet was “contractually obligated” to address its concerns before release.