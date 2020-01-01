Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cooper FX

Cooper FX's multi-effect guitar pedal uses tiny cartridges

One pedal, four cards, 32 different effects.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Arcades pedal
Cooper FX

Cooper FX has just announced Arcades, a guitar pedal that changes its tune with SD card-sized swapable cartridges. Inspired by vintage video game consoles (hence the name) Arcades aims to negate some of the cost involved in traditional pedals — the bulk of which comes from hardware such as knobs and switches — by giving musicians a brand new effect for a lower price. Just pay for the cartridge, which will cost from $30 (around £24), depending on which one you go for. The pedal itself costs $330 (about £265).

In a blog post, Cooper FX explains that getting Arcades to fruition has “been a real uphill battle,” not least because manufacturing is situated in Wuhan — the center of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, however, there are four cartridges ready to go with 32 different effects, and four more underway “including the ever so trendy” granular stuff, reverse delays, generation loss, and synth cards.

This isn’t the first iteration of cartridge-based pedals that we’ve seen. Back in 2017 one Kickstarter project managed to raise $40,000 for a similar concept before abandoning the idea. Elta Music, meanwhile, launched a bit of kit called Console that operated in largely the same way, but it failed to really take off. Arcades, while essentially utilizing the same tech, perhaps stands a better chance of gaining momentum because the Cooper FX name holds a lot of sway, particularly with boutique FX fans.

In this article: Cooper FX, effects, effect, pedal, cartridge, swap, guitar, card, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

Apple will pay $18 million to settle broken FaceTime suit

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

View
Google Meet will soon be free for anyone with a Gmail account

Google Meet will soon be free for anyone with a Gmail account

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr