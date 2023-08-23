Corsair’s first standing desk is a huge and expandable all-in-one

There are desks with just enough room to put a coffee next to your laptop without the risk of it spilling over the edge, and then there are desks that are big (and complex) enough that you could practically open up your own coffee stand. The upcoming Corsair Platform:6 Modular Computer Desk falls firmly in the latter category thanks to its six-foot wide surface, additional one foot by two and a third feet in extensions and further customizable options.

Corsair's Platform:6 is a good option if you want a variety of features all from the same place — no cobbling around parts from different companies. Seriously, this desk might as well team up with Hasbro and learn to defend the planet because it would fit right in. It seems to have something for gamers, workers and creatives alike, with the last group getting flexible mounts for any 3D printing accessories they might want to use. The flagship Platform:6 Creator Edition also exclusively offers the new Elgato Multi Frame top-mounted pegboard for mounting anything from cameras to controllers.

Every Platform:6 has a modular rail system, which brings an aluminum T-channel crossbar, side rails and a top-mounted rail. You can also opt to include dual electric motors for any Platform:6, adjusting the height using an LCD controller fitted with memory presets. Plus, each desk has plenty of wire storage, including a Corsair RapidRoute wire management tray that's big enough to hold power strips and a smaller in-desk cubby with USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports.

The Platform:6 is available in sturdy black laminate or a more environmentally friendly classic dark walnut-stained rubberwood. You can pick one up sometime in Q4 of this year for a yet-to-be-revealed price (though our guess is this transformer won't come cheap).