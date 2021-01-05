Some Florida counties are using Eventbrite to schedule COVID-19 vaccines

There are some concerns with such systems, however. Residents who are used to booking tickets for shows through online platforms may find it easier to lock in a vaccination time than those who aren't. Within a day of Brevard County's Eventbrite system getting off the ground, residents had snapped up all of the appointments for the first vaccine shipment.

Residents who don't have internet access may find it difficult to claim a vaccination slot, perhaps leaving vulnerable individuals at risk, while reports have emerged of fake Eventbrite accounts charging for appointments. It's also possible that a gray market for vaccine slots will bubble up if bots are able to lock in appointments faster than people can, but there's no evidence of that happening yet, according to StateScoop.

Although health authorities have had months to prepare for distribution, officials told The Verge that opting for an online ticketing system was the easiest way to ramp up vaccination programs quickly. One in Brevard County said the approach had worked well so far and that residents, on the whole, found the approach to be easy. The health department plans to keep using Eventbrite for its next shipment, and it hopes to have its hotline back in operation by then.