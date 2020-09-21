Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cowboy

Cowboy is bringing free crash detection to its e-bikes

The feature is coming to Cowboy 2 and 3 this month.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Cowboy branded e-bike
Cowboy

Cowboy is bringing crash detection smarts to its e-bikes by the end of this month. It has been beta testing the feature with a thousand users, but it’ll soon be available for free to all Cowboy 2 and Cowboy 3 owners.

The bike uses its sensors to watch out for potential falls. If it detects one, and you don’t confirm that everything’s okay within a minute, Cowboy can alert up to two emergency contacts. If you don’t have your phone with you or the bike can’t communicate with the Cowboy app, it can use its built-in SIM card to let your contacts know something might be wrong. It’ll also provide your location to them in real-time through GPS tracking.

Crash detection adds to a number of other safety features on the e-bike, such as the latest model’s puncture-resistant tires. It’s not the only e-bike company to offer such a function. Bosch does so with its Nyon Display 2021, but it charges for accident detection after the first 12 months. It’s a feature that could help Cowboy stand out from rivals like VanMoof, especially among more safety-conscious riders.

