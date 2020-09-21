Cowboy is bringing free crash detection to its e-bikes

Cowboy is bringing crash detection smarts to its e-bikes by the end of this month. It has been beta testing the feature with a thousand users, but it’ll soon be available for free to all Cowboy 2 and Cowboy 3 owners.

The bike uses its sensors to watch out for potential falls. If it detects one, and you don’t confirm that everything’s okay within a minute, Cowboy can alert up to two emergency contacts. If you don’t have your phone with you or the bike can’t communicate with the Cowboy app, it can use its built-in SIM card to let your contacts know something might be wrong. It’ll also provide your location to them in real-time through GPS tracking.