Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cable company Cox Communications is slowing internet speeds of a whole neighborhood if one resident is a heavy user, Ars Technica reported. Cox confirmed that it does enact neighborhood-wide slowdowns to discourage what it calls “excessive use,” but didn’t specify how many users it would take for this to happen. One Florida customer said he was warned about his data usage before Cox responded by slowing upload speeds on his gigabyte internet plan with unlimited data from 35 Mbps to 10 Mbps for the customer and all of his neighbors.
The customer, identified only as “Mike” by Ars Technica, pays $100 per month for gigabit service, plus $50 for unlimited data so he can exceed the company’s 1TB data cap. He uses 8 to 12TB each month on device backups and "data sharing via various (encrypted) information-sharing protocols,” which take place between 1AM and 8AM. Mike said he’s been a Cox customer for four years, and that his data use has been relatively consistent during that time, but it wasn’t until mid-May that the company contacted him about it.