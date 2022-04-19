'Crossfire: Legion' will hit Steam early access on May 24th

The RTS based on the ultra-popular CrossFire tactical shooter series is just a few weeks away.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|04.19.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 19th, 2022
In this article: news, crossfire, gaming, steam, crossfire legion, prime matter, blackbird interactive, pc gaming, rts
Crossfire: Legion
Blackbird Interactive/Prime Matter

Real-time strategy game Crossfire: Legion will soon be available on Steam in early access. You'll be able to get your hands on Blackbird Interactive's latest Starcraft-esque title starting on May 24th.

It's based on the CrossFire tactical shooter series, which is immensely popular in Asia. The original game has more than a billion registered players, according to developer Smilegate. The most recent title, CrossfireX, was released on Xbox consoles earlier this year.

The early access build of Crossfire: Legion will include the entire first act of the campaign. You can also expect co-op as well as multiplayer modes with leaderboards. Players will take command of an army from one of three factions: Black List, Global Risk and New Horizon. You'll duke it out with rivals across a range of environments and terrains.

Blackbird has a strong track record, with the likes of Minecraft Earth and Hardspace: Shipbreaker under its belt. The studio is also working on Homeworld 3. Given both Blackbird's reputation and CrossFire's overall popularity, Crossfire: Legion has the potential to be a big hit.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget