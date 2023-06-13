Crucial SSDs are up to 48 percent off right now Amazon has discounted some of the company's most popular models.

If you’re in the market for a new SSD, Amazon is holding a sale on Crucial drives . The company might not have the brand recognition that Samsung and SanDisk do, but rest assured, Crucial’s products are known for their reliability. The highlight of the sale is the company’s P5 Plus NVMe drive. If your PC features a Gen4 M.2 connection, the P5 Plus offers sequential read speeds of up to 6,600MB/s. It’s also worth noting the P5 Plus is fully compatible with the PlayStation 5; in fact, it’s one of Engadget’s top picks for the best storage you can get for Sony’s latest console. The 1TB model is 24 percent off, making it $65 at the moment.

Crucial Crucial P5 Plus 1TB Gen4 NVMe The Crucial P5 Plus offers sequential read speeds of up to 6,600MB/s, making it one of the best Gen4 NVMe drives you can buy right now. $65 at Amazon

If you don’t have an M.2 slot on your PC but still want to upgrade your storage, consider the MX500 . After a 48 percent discount, the 1TB model is $52. The MX500 is Engadget’s pick for the best 2.5-inch SATA drive you can buy. It hits the perfect balance of price, performance and reliability. If you won’t take our word for it, consider that the MX500 holds a five-star Amazon rating on more than 90,000 reviews.

For those looking for a portable drive, you can get Crucial’s X6 1TB SSD for $60, or 45 percent off its usual $110 price. I haven’t tested the X6, but it has a solid spec sheet, offering transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s and USB 3.2 connectivity. Crucial claims the X6’s enclosure is also shock- and vibration-proof, so that should offer some peace of mind. For what it’s worth, the X6 carries a four-and-a-half star rating on more than 8,000 reviews.

