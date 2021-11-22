Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is back on sale for $85

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's frustrating to run out of space on your desktop or laptop, but you can turn to storage devices for extra room and now's a good time to look for them if you're getting short on space. Black Friday deals have already popped up on some of our favorite models, including those from Crucial. The 1TB MX500 internal SSD is on sale for $85, which is 15 percent off its normal price and only a few dollars shy of a record low. The 2TB model is down to $168 as well, and if you don't need that much extra space, you can pick up the 500GB version for only $53.

The MX500 should fit into most computers thanks to its 2.5-inch design, and it supports sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s. It also comes with AES 256-bit hardware encryption as well as integrated power-loss immunity, the latter of which should protect your data even if your power gets cut unexpectedly.

If you're looking for an internal drive that's a bit more high-end, or one that works with the PS5, Crucial's P5 Plus in 1TB is down to $145, which is 19 percent off its regular rate and an all-time low. This drive made it into our PS5 SSD guide because, even at its normal price, it's a solid budget option for the console as long as you're willing to supply your own heatsink. It's an NVMe PCIe SSD with read speeds up to 6,600 MB/s and write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s, and it's optimized for high-performance gaming and computing.

For those with tighter budgets who still want to expand their PS5 storage options, Crucial's X6 external drive in 1TB is 38 percent off right now, bringing it down to $80. Yes, you can use portable SSDs with the console, but there are some limitations: when connected to a PS5, an external drive can only be used to play PS4 titles or store PS5 games. That means you can move a PS5 title out of cold storage when you want to play it, which may be best if you have slower internet speeds impeding your ability to download games quickly. We like the X6 for its fast 540 MB/s read speeds, durable design that's shock, drop, vibration and temperature resistant and its compatibility with a wide range of devices.

