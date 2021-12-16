Cruise CEO to step down as GM accelerates self-driving car plans

CTO Kyle Vogt will be installed as the company's interim head.
Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola|12.16.21
@terrortola

Sponsored Links

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
December 16th, 2021
In this article: Dan Ammann, news, gear, Cruise, Automotive, GM, autonomous vehicles
A journalist gets in a self-driving GM Bolt EV during a media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Elijah Nouvelage / reuters

General Motors announced Thursday that Dan Ammann, CEO of its self-driving vehicle division, Cruise, is leaving both his position and the company. Details are remain scarce on the reason for Ammann's sudden departure, though the company has already named Cruise President and CTO Kyle Vogt the interim CEO. What's more, former Northrop Grumman CEO, Wesley Bush, will be joining the Cruise Board of Directors as well.

"GM will accelerate the strategy the company detailed in its recent Investor Day, in which Cruise will play an integral role in building GM’s autonomous vehicle (AV) platform as GM aggressively pursues addressable AV markets beyond rideshare and delivery," GM PR wrote in Thursday's staffing announcement

The move comes weeks after the company earned DMV approval to offer autonomous rides to the California public in October and the launch of its driverless taxi service this November.

   

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget