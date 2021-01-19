Microsoft teams up with Cruise and GM on self-driving cars

Cruise and GM have enlisted an important ally in their quest to make self-driving cars a practical reality. The two have entered a “long-term strategic relationship” with Microsoft to speed up the commercialization of autonomous vehicles. Cruise will use Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to deliver self-driving tech “at scale,” while Microsoft will draw on Cruise’s know-how to serve transportation companies. GM will treat Microsoft as its preferred cloud provider, too.

There’s money involved, to no one’s surprise. Microsoft is joining GM, Honda and investors in an equity investment of $2 billion in Cruise.