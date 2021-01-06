Login
'Crysis Remastered Trilogy' is coming to PC and consoles this fall

You'll be able to pick up the reworked versions of all three games separately.
June 1st, 2021
Crysis Remastered Trilogy
Crytek

A year after it released a remaster of the classic first-person shooter Crysis, Crytek is optimizing the other two games in the main trilogy for modern platforms. The developer will release Crysis Remastered Trilogy on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch this fall. Crytek says that the games will run "even smoother" on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Crytek is working on the collection with Saber Interactive. Along with a bundle of all three games, you'll be able to buy Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered separately. Although it's not clear what enhancements those two games will have compared with their original versions (which were released in 2011 and 2013 respectively), Crysis Remastered might provide some hints.

It included textures up to 8K, motion blur, HDR support, a bevy of light settings and improved particle effects. Crysis Remastered also offers software-based ray-tracing on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, so it'll be interesting to see how or if Crytek takes advantage of the ray-tracing capabilities of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. 

