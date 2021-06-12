Here's a teaser trailer for the 'Cuphead' series that's coming to Netflix

The animated series will feature Wayne Brady as the voice of King Dice.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|06.12.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
June 12th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, entertainment, Studio MDHR, Netflix, Cuphead
Cuphead
Studio MDHR

It's been nearly two years since we heard that Netflix and Studio MDHR are teaming up on a Cuphead animated series, and now we can get a peek at it in motion. As part of Netflix's "Geeked Week" events, series star Wayne Brady introduced the clip which shows his character King Dice (the devil's right hand man) setting up the action.

There's no release date for the series yet, but the handcrafted animation style that was a highlight of this hit indie game in 2017 seems to have survived the transition intact. According to the trailer it's "coming soon," so hopefully it won't be long before we hear more about this and that COVID-delayed DLC.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget