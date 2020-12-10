Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sets a Steam record with one million concurrent players

It more than doubled Fallout 4's 2015 record for a single-player game.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
53m ago
Cyberpunk 2077 launch record simultaneous playe
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 had some interesting glitches on launch, but those haven’t dissuaded anyone from playing it. The title set a new record for the largest number of simultaneous players in a single player game, with a record 1,003,262 playing just after the December 10th launch, according to Steam Database. That tops the previous Steam record of 472,962 players set by Fallout 4 back in 2015.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is also available on GoG and Epic Games, along with Stadia and GeForce Now, that number doesn’t fully capture every PC player, either. And of course, it doesn’t take into account anyone playing it on a console.

The game took Steam down completely for a short while just after launch, prompting a CD Projekt Red developer to tweet “Wow. The hype is real.” By way of comparison, it’s currently beating out multiplayer games like Counter-Strike, PUBG and Dota 2.

Despite the hype and early success, you should be aware of issues, depending on your platform. On top of the, ahem, anatomical issues, players have complained about Cyperpunk 2077 struggling with performance on consoles and PC’s that are more than a couple of years old.

