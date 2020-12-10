‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sets a Steam record with one million concurrent players

Cyberpunk 2077 had some interesting glitches on launch, but those haven’t dissuaded anyone from playing it. The title set a new record for the largest number of simultaneous players in a single player game, with a record 1,003,262 playing just after the December 10th launch, according to Steam Database. That tops the previous Steam record of 472,962 players set by Fallout 4 back in 2015.

.@CyberpunkGame had an absolutely insane launch easily topping at over ONE million concurrent players on Steam!https://t.co/XHn9Qt58CO pic.twitter.com/bdo9DDLdru — Steam Database (@SteamDB) December 10, 2020

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is also available on GoG and Epic Games, along with Stadia and GeForce Now, that number doesn’t fully capture every PC player, either. And of course, it doesn’t take into account anyone playing it on a console.