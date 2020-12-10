'Cyberpunk 2077' preload on consoles includes the Day 0 update

Cyberpunk 2077, arguably the most anticipated game of the year, unlocks at midnight local time on December 10th for PCs and consoles, and extra-eager players are able to pre-download the game so it’s ready to rock as soon as the clock flips over. It’s been unclear whether this download would include all of the patches necessary to load the game right away, and at the final hour, CD Projekt RED global community lead Marcin Momot has cleared the air on Twitter.

On consoles, preloading Cyberpunk 2077 includes the Day 0 update (also called the Day 1 patch), so the game should launch at midnight, respective to your own time zone, without extra downloads. PC players will encounter a small patch out of the gate — 2GB to 3GB for Steam and Epic Games Store versions, and a few hundred MBs for GOG players (and don’t forget to grab the latest drivers from NVIDIA).