'Cyberpunk 2077' next-gen upgrade will be free for PS4 and Xbox One owners

CD Projekt Red is "on track" to release the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2022, the studio's parent company announced on Monday. CDPR had initially planned to release the update in late 2021 until it announced a delay to early 2022 in October.

CD Projekt also confirmed anyone who purchased the game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive the next-gen update for free. Since the game is currently playable on the current generation systems through backward compatibility, everyone who owns the game on a console will get the upgrade for free. If you don't already have Cyberpunk 2077, you can buy it while it's currently 50 percent off on the PlayStation and Microsoft Stores and get the game at a discount before the updated version comes out next year.