'Cyberpunk 2077' gets another patch to address HDR and V's 'modesty'

The latest update aimed at addressing the long list of problems players are experiencing in Cyberpunk 2077 has already started to roll out on consoles. The 1.05 hotfix measures at 16 - 17 GB on Xbox and PlayStation platforms, and you can read through the changelog here. A lot of the fixes included address specific issues that could break certain quests in the action RPG, so if a glitch had stopped your progress then it may be cleared up now.

One specific item mentioned resolves an issue that could leave you stuck in third-person after one of the game’s “braindance” sequences, able to view your own character, albeit headless. A slightly more vague item says “V appears more modest in the inventory preview after the half year montage” which may be a fix for the rogue penis/breast problem where parts of your character’s body popped through their clothing.