Image credit: Kacper Pempel / reuters

'Cyberpunk 2077' gets another patch to address HDR and V's 'modesty'

The 'Cyberpunk 2077' 1.05 hotfix has plenty of problems to solve.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
The latest update aimed at addressing the long list of problems players are experiencing in Cyberpunk 2077 has already started to roll out on consoles. The 1.05 hotfix measures at 16 - 17 GB on Xbox and PlayStation platforms, and you can read through the changelog here. A lot of the fixes included address specific issues that could break certain quests in the action RPG, so if a glitch had stopped your progress then it may be cleared up now.

One specific item mentioned resolves an issue that could leave you stuck in third-person after one of the game’s “braindance” sequences, able to view your own character, albeit headless. A slightly more vague item says “V appears more modest in the inventory preview after the half year montage” which may be a fix for the rogue penis/breast problem where parts of your character’s body popped through their clothing.

The developers also say they’ve added some “warmth” to the HDR, and while the game’s HDR display settings are still quite confusing, I gave it a try and found that the picture looks a lot better on my TV than it did when using HDR before the latest update. If you’re into the visuals, you may also want to try re-enabling filters like Chromatic Aberration and Film Grain, which have been tweaked to resolve the blurriness they could cause.

When the patch rolls out on PC, any players using mods should look out, as the debug console has been removed. According to the notes, “This doesn't mean we don't want to support the modding community. Stay tuned for more info on that.” Are these enough tweaks to get the game back on sale in Sony’s digital store and stop owners from seeking refunds? Let us know if you’re playing and have noticed any major differences.

