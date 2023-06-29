Cyberpunk cat adventure 'Stray' heads to Xbox on August 10th

One of 2022’s cutest – and dare I say best – games is heading to Xbox. Annapurna Interactive announced today that Blue Twelve Studio’s Stray will arrive on Xbox One and Series X/S on August 10th.

Stray, for those who don’t know, casts you as an adorable tabby cat in a cyberpunk, post-human world. This short and sweet adventure will take you only about five to 10 hours to complete, but will leave you thinking about its thoughtful and poignant story long after the credits roll.

It’s also one of the most fun games I played last year. Stray perfectly captures all the charm and mischief of our feline friends. There’s a dedicated button for meowing, and all of the environmental puzzles push you to think from the perspective of a cat. Best of all, you can lie down to nap nearly whenever you want. No word yet if Microsoft will offer Stray through Xbox Game Pass, but we’ll update this article once we know more.