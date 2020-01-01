Jailbreak app store Cydia files its own antitrust lawsuit against Apple

Cydia, the original app store for jailbroken iPhones, has joined a wave of companies and regulators in targeting Apple over antitrust concerns. In a lawsuit it filed on Thursday, it accused Apple of "anti-competitive acquisition and maintenance of an illegal monopoly over iOS app distribution."

Were that not the case, Cydia argues, users would "be able to choose how and where to locate and obtain iOS apps, and developers would be able to use the iOS app distributor of their choice." Apple rejected accusations it has a monopoly and told Motherboard it would review the lawsuit.