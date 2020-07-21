SoundCloud's founders are launching an e-bike subscription service

Dance is starting in Berlin — which is hardly surprising, given that’s where SoundCloud is based — with a small invite-only program. As TechCrunch reports, early subscribers will be offered a special “introductory price” of 59 euros (roughly $68) per month.

Subscription-based ownership isn’t a new idea. Electric bicycles are generally cheaper than buying and running a car, but still prohibitively expensive for the average person. Many companies, therefore, are considering subscriptions and monthly finance plans to help more curious riders make the transition.

Alexander Ljung (left), Eric Quidenus-Wahlforss (center), Alexander Ljung and Christian Springub (right). Dance

You can lease one of Cowboy’s sleek e-bikes, for instance, through companies like MeinDienstrad, BusinessBike and Kazenmaier for roughly €80 per month. At the end of the 36-month plan, you can choose to keep the bike forever by paying 16 percent of the original sticker price. VanMoof offered a similar service called VanMoof+ a couple of years ago. You paid a one-time ‘key’ fee of €298 ($298) and then €19 ($19) or €23 ($23) depending on whether your wanted the three or eight-speed version of its standard S and X bikes. If you wanted an electrified version, the amounts involved were considerably higher.

Companies like Lime have also added e-bikes to its fleet of dockless vehicles. The hire-and-leave-anywhere formula is convenient for cyclists who don’t have an obvious place to lock up their bicycle at school or work. Some residents have criticized the business model, though, because it leads to cluttered sidewalks that are tricky for pedestrians and wheelchair users to navigate. In addition, dockless bikes tend to get beaten up pretty quickly. They also require staff to routinely round them up and redistribute them across the city, eliminating some of their environmental benefits.

Dance’s model, meanwhile, should require fewer bikes and encourage customers to care for their individual ride a little more. Still, the company’s two-wheelers will need to be robust.

The startup hasn’t shared any details about its electric bicycles. An image published by TechCrunch, however, shows a fairly standard frame with cruiser-style handlebars, front and rear mudguards, and a bottle-shaped battery that looks similar to the one fitted on Analog Motion’s e-bikes.

Dance's current e-bike design. TechCrunch

The company is reportedly working on a fancier ride, though. You can see glimpses of this bike, which includes some special three-spoke rims, on the Dance website. But just like the current bike, there’s no word on what kind of motor or battery it will ship with. “Together with our riders we want to transform our cities to become more bike-friendly, greener and ultimately more livable,” Quidenus-Wahlforss teased today.

It’s a good time to be launching an e-bike company. The electrified mode of transportation is already popular in Europe, and sales are trending upward in other markets including the US. Cycling’s overall popularity has also spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, as people seek out safe ways to exercise outdoors and travel to work without using crowded public transport.

"We are convinced that Dance provides the missing piece of the puzzle at the right time to accelerate a broad and lasting movement from individual car ownership to daily use of e-bikes," Quidenus-Wahlforss concludes.

“Several cities around the world are taking serious steps towards expanding their bicycle infrastructure, including Bogota, Barcelona, Milan, New York, Oakland, Paris and Toronto,” Quidenus-Wahlforss said. “Covid-19 is further accelerating this development. We are convinced that Dance provides the missing piece of the puzzle at the right time to accelerate a broad and lasting movement from individual car ownership to daily use of e-bikes.”

A teaser image of Dance's upcoming e-bike. Dance

Ljung stepped down as CEO of SoundCloud in August 2017. He was replaced by former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor and still serves as the company’s chairman. Fellow founder Quidenus-Wahlforss left his post as chief product officer in January 2019. Springub, meanwhile, stepped away from Jimdo in 2017 but remains a member of the company’s board.