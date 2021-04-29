Dashlane's $24 Essentials plan lets you to access your passwords on two devices

Password manager Dashlane has introduced a new Essentials tier to its pricing structure. The plan allows you to access all your passwords on two devices for $24 per year if you pay upfront. Outside of the device limit, the Essentials tier is also missing some features found in the company's more expensive $40 per year Premium plan. Most notably, it doesn't come with its dark web monitoring tool, and you can't use the built-in VPN. That said, you still get access to two-factor authentication. So if you decide to go with the Essentials plan, you don't need to download two separate apps to secure your logins in that way. Dashlane also offers a free tier that allows you to access your vault on one device and save up to 50 passwords.

The company also introduced monthly payment options, with the Essentials and Premium plans coming in at $2.49 and $3.99 every 30 days. As is almost always the case, you'll save money by paying in advance, but Dashlane says it wanted to give customers more flexibility. The timing of today's announcement comes a little over a month after LastPass limited free users to accessing its software on a single device type, effectively imposing a rate increase. Among its mainstream competitors, Dashlane's Essentials tier is now an attractive middle option. The Premium plans from LastPass and 1Password cost $36 and $35.88 per year when you pay for them annually. And for some people, the two device limit might be all they need.