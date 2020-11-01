LastPass's free plan will make you choose between your computer and your phone

You'll once again have to pay for LastPass if you intend to use it across all your devices. As of March 16th, the company is limiting LastPass Free to one device type. You can use it across all your computers or all your mobile devices, but not both at the same time. Your first login on or after that date will determine your choice of platform, although you'll have three chances to switch device types if you have second thoughts.

LastPass stressed that you won't lose access to anything stored in your vault, but added that email support will be limited to Premium and Families members from May 17th onward.

Not surprisingly, the company is discounting Premium subscriptions to $2.25 per month ($27 per year) versus their normal $3 to encourage upgrades.

We've asked LastPass if it can elaborate on the reasoning behind the move. At first blush, though, it appears to be a simple matter of boosting subscription numbers. While there were incentives to use paid accounts before, such as encrypted file storage and dark web monitoring, it was relatively easy to get by with free service. This gives you a clear motivation upgrade, if only by limiting something you might have taken for granted.