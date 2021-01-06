Login
David Lynch's 'Dune' will be released on 4K Blu-ray in August

The director's "worst" film gets the UHD treatment.
I. Bonifacic|06.01.21
June 1st, 2021
Dune 4K
Arrow Films

When Denis Villeneuve's Dune debuts on HBO Max later this year, it won't be the first movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction novel. Such that it is, that distinction belongs to David Lynch's 1984 film of the same name. Dune was a critical and commercial failure. It failed to recoup its $40 million budget at the box office, and critics like Roger Ebert hated it. But for all its faults, the movie has built something of a cult following over the years. And come August 31st, Arrow Films will rerelease Lynch's "worst" film on 4K Blu-ray in the US, UK and Canada.

Dune
Arrow Films

As Slashfilm points out, Arrow will offer Dune in standard and deluxe edition formats. The latter comes with an additional disc and a steel case. Whichever one you go with, you'll get extras like a fold-out poster and postcard-sized lobby cards. As for the movie itself, it's a 4K restoration from the original camera negative with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10. You can listen to the original audio in either uncompressed stereo or DTS-HD — say what you will about the rest of the film, that Toto soundtrack still slaps. New special features include audio commentary tracks by film historian Paul M. Sammon and Projection Booth podcast host Mike White. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Arrow convinced Lynch to record a commentary track — the director distanced himself from the project shortly after it hit movie theaters. However, the company says the list of special features could change between now and release. Dune is available to pre-order today starting today for £25.

