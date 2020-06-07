Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Yager

Leaked 'Dead Island 2' copy shows the zombie game that might have been

It's the title you'll never (officially) play.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'Dead Island 2' teaser video from 2015
Yager

Dead Island 2 is still in development limbo years after its 2014 reveal, but you now know what it would have looked like if Deep Silver and Yager hadn’t parted ways. A leaked (via Eurogamer and Kotaku) June 2015 gameplay build, reportedly originating on 4chan, shows just how the game was shaping up in its original form. As you might expect, it revolved around creatively shooting and slicing zombies in an overrun Los Angeles. It was surprisingly complete with three locations, a variety of characters and little touches like head stomping — it wouldn’t have been ready for shipping, but it might not have needed much more time.

Not that you’ll ever see it officially finished, however. Deep Silver and Yager split in July 2015, just weeks after this build was available, and Sumo Digital took the reins from Yager in March 2016. The leak is more a peek at an alternate history than anything else. And in case you’re wondering: yes, Sumo’s version of Dead Island 2 is still in the works. Without a release date or indications as to what has changed, though, this is about as close as you’ll get to playing the title for a long while.

In this article: Dead Island 2, games, video games, Yager, deep silver, Sumo Digital, Zombies, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk says Starship is SpaceX's 'top priority' from now on

Elon Musk says Starship is SpaceX's 'top priority' from now on

View
Singapore wants every resident to wear a COVID-19 tracing device

Singapore wants every resident to wear a COVID-19 tracing device

View
Some iPhone 11 models display a green tint after unlocking

Some iPhone 11 models display a green tint after unlocking

View
Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

View
Amazon extends 'Crucible' pre-season indefinitely to refine gameplay

Amazon extends 'Crucible' pre-season indefinitely to refine gameplay

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr