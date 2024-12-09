Elgato's Stream Deck Neo is cheaper than ever

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The holiday season is upon us and, while that means lots of merriment and fun, it also brings the inevitable stress of picking gifts for all your loved ones. We have list after list of some of the best gifts to get your mom, runners, book lovers, gamers and others, but sometimes the greatest presents come from following the sales.

That brings us to Amazon's current deal on the Elgato Stream Deck Neo. The device is down to an all-time low price of $80, from $100 — a 20 percent discount. The Stream Deck Neo is Elgato's smaller (and much more affordable) take on one of our favorite game streaming items for 2024: the Stream Deck +. They both have eight customizable keys to make commands easy while streaming. The small but mightly Stream Deck Neo is also built for gaming and making your daily to-do list easier to accomplish with easy shortcuts.

Elgato Elgato Stream Deck Neo Get it now for an all-time low price. See at Amazon

The Elgato Stream Deck Neo has a small display with the time, date and day of the week, making it have a bit of an alarm clock feel. It can integrate with apps like Zoom, PowerPoint, Spotify and more. Plus, you can connect it to your Mac or PC with a USB-C plug. Overall, this is a great gift for anyone in your life interested in streaming or just wanting to access their every day tasks with ease.

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