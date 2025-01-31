Get four Apple AirTags for $70, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

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It's time for another edition of Engadget's weekly deals roundup where we bring together worthwhile tech deals from the past week. If you're in the market for home entertainment gear, you're in luck thanks to Super Bowl-adjacent sales. Even if you don't care about the repeat clash between the Eagles and Chiefs, you can still save up to 25 percent on Sonos speakers and get discounts on a number of decent TV sets. You can check those out in our separate TV deals roundup or browse a few highlights below. As for non-sports-related tech deals, a bunch of Apple gear is on sale right now, including AirTags, the Apple Watch and three models of iPads (the Pro, Air and mini). Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Spotlight deal

Apple A new model of Apple's AirTag is likely coming this year with predicted upgrades that include a longer range. But as it stands now, these are the best way for iPhone users to keep track of their bags, keys, luggage and more, according to our testing. AirTags rely on other iPhones to anonymously ping lost tags and we found that system almost spooky in its accuracy. This is a return to the record-low price the 4-pack of tags has hit many times over the past few months. Also at Best Buy. See at Amazon

Best tech deals this week

Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Apple iPad Air M2

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Apple Watch Series 10

Engadget/Daniel Cooper

Google Nest Pro Wi-Fi routers

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD

TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl

LG

Engadget's Jeff Dunn put together a roundup of TV deals that retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and others are offering ahead of the Super Bowl. These sales aren't necessarily tied to the game — TV prices often fall around this time of year as manufacturers get ready to reveal new models in the spring. Still, there are some decent prices on TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL and Hisense that other trusted reviewers have deemed worthy (we don't formally review TVs here at Engadget). A few picks are detailed here, but you can head here to see full list.

Amy Skorheim

Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung The Frame 2024 QLED TV (55") for $868 at Woot ($630 off): This deal from Amazon subsidiary Woot has been live for a few weeks, but it ties the best price to date for the 55-inch version of Samsung's stylish Frame TV outside of a one-off eBay coupon deal. You'd buy this set for its design above all else: It can't match the contrast and color volume of other TVs in its price range, as it lacks local dimming altogether, but it's convincingly built like a framed piece of wall art that can blend in with your home decor. Its matte panel helps it fend off glare in a bright room, and you can display actual artwork onscreen when you're not watching something. It's worth noting that Samsung unveiled a new and improved "Frame Pro" TV at CES, but we'd expect that to cost more whenever it arrives. — J.D.

Deals from last week that are still live today

We assemble this deals roundup each week — and sometimes discounts from the previous week are still going strong when we put together the new one. If you didn't catch last week's post or were waiting to jump on an item or two, here are the sales that are still active today:

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

Astro A40 TR gaming headset

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The ASUS ROG Ally

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