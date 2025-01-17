The Anker Prime battery with a charging base is 40 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

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With CES behind us and Samsung's Unpacked ahead, the Engadget crew had a quick chance this week to catch its collective breath. But we still kept one eye on the deals machine to see what tech sales are worth your dollars. Right now, we're seeing a few good Apple deals — one on the latest iPad mini and another on the new 15-inch MacBook Air — as well as a first-time discount on the Kindle Colorsoft ereader. There's a couple of Bluetooth tracker discounts to help you keep tabs on your keys and bags. And Best Buy is still running a promotion for three free months of Apple TV+ so you can start watching the just-dropped season two of Severance. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB) $230 ($50 off with Prime) : If you're a Prime member, you can save $50 on the recently released Colorsoft Kindle, aka the first Kindle with color. This is the first discount we've seen since this model's debut. We experienced the " yellow band " issue with our review unit, but subsequently received an updated reader, to which Amazon made the " appropriate adjustments " to resolve the issue. The software and display adjustments the company implemented worked — and we actually liked the overall effect better. Check out our review for the full story .

Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000mAh Portable Charger with charging base for $110 ($75 off) : This matches the price this set hit for Black Friday. This is our current favorite premium power bank thanks to the sleek design, easy-to-read display and fast charging capabilities. But what really sets it apart is the charging base. Magnets align the base with the battery so it's easy to plonk down and recharge. The base also provides extra USB ports so you can charge other stuff at the same time.

Apple AirTag (4-pack) for $70 ($29 off): A new model of AirTags may arrive later this year, but as it stands, we consider Apple's current AirTag to be the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone owners. This isn't quite an all-time low, but it beats the going rate of $73 the four-pack has hit over the last few months. Also at Best Buy.

EcoFlow Delta Ultra inverter and battery set for $5,199 ($899 off): It's no casual investment, but if you're in the market for an all-in-one home battery, you can save around $900 on a 6.1kWh single battery and inverter set. We checked out the EcoFlow Delta Ultra at last year's CES (this year we checked out the brand's dapper solar hat). The battery can fill up from solar panels or the grid and feed power back to your house on demand or when there's an outage.

JBL Clip 5 for $50 ($30 off): Those in the market for a decent-sounding but highly portable music box may want to check out this sale on the JBL Clip 5. This model isn't on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, but many other JBL options are. This waterproof unit has an integrated carabiner, goes for 12 hours on a charge and can pair with other Clip speakers via the Auracast feature in the JBL app.