The Anker Prime battery with a charging base is 40 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
This week, we found deals on gear from Apple, Kindle, Chipolo and Dyson.
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With CES behind us and Samsung's Unpacked ahead, the Engadget crew had a quick chance this week to catch its collective breath. But we still kept one eye on the deals machine to see what tech sales are worth your dollars. Right now, we're seeing a few good Apple deals — one on the latest iPad mini and another on the new 15-inch MacBook Air — as well as a first-time discount on the Kindle Colorsoft ereader. There's a couple of Bluetooth tracker discounts to help you keep tabs on your keys and bags. And Best Buy is still running a promotion for three free months of Apple TV+ so you can start watching the just-dropped season two of Severance. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
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Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000mAh Portable Charger with charging base for $110 ($75 off): This matches the price this set hit for Black Friday. This is our current favorite premium power bank thanks to the sleek design, easy-to-read display and fast charging capabilities. But what really sets it apart is the charging base. Magnets align the base with the battery so it's easy to plonk down and recharge. The base also provides extra USB ports so you can charge other stuff at the same time.
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Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024, M3, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM) for $1,249 ($250 off): All four colors are currently on sale at Amazon for the latest MacBook Air. We gave the laptop a positive review last year, with plenty of performance for both productive work and casual play. The keyboard and trackpad are great, making the laptop a joy to use. We currently recommend the M3 MacBook Air as the best MacBook for most people.
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Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32 GB) $230 ($50 off with Prime): If you're a Prime member, you can save $50 on the recently released Colorsoft Kindle, aka the first Kindle with color. This is the first discount we've seen since this model's debut. We experienced the "yellow band" issue with our review unit, but subsequently received an updated reader, to which Amazon made the "appropriate adjustments" to resolve the issue. The software and display adjustments the company implemented worked — and we actually liked the overall effect better. Check out our review for the full story.
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Chipolo One Point (4-pack) for $63 ($49 off): The Chipolo One point came out shortly after Google launched its Find My Device feature, the crowd-sourced finding network that relies on other Android phones to track down your missing stuff (sort of like Apple's Find My function). This is currently our favorite Bluetooth tracker for Android. We liked how easy it was to set up and how loud it rings. Plus, unlike AirTags, it comes with a hole in it so attaching the tracker to a key ring is simple. Also at Amazon. Chipolo is also selling a pack combining its wallet and two standard One trackers for $52.
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Apple AirTag (4-pack) for $70 ($29 off): A new model of AirTags may arrive later this year, but as it stands, we consider Apple's current AirTag to be the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone owners. This isn't quite an all-time low, but it beats the going rate of $73 the four-pack has hit over the last few months. Also at Best Buy.
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EcoFlow Delta Ultra inverter and battery set for $5,199 ($899 off): It's no casual investment, but if you're in the market for an all-in-one home battery, you can save around $900 on a 6.1kWh single battery and inverter set. We checked out the EcoFlow Delta Ultra at last year's CES (this year we checked out the brand's dapper solar hat). The battery can fill up from solar panels or the grid and feed power back to your house on demand or when there's an outage.
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JBL Clip 5 for $50 ($30 off): Those in the market for a decent-sounding but highly portable music box may want to check out this sale on the JBL Clip 5. This model isn't on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, but many other JBL options are. This waterproof unit has an integrated carabiner, goes for 12 hours on a charge and can pair with other Clip speakers via the Auracast feature in the JBL app.
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Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller for $98 ($32 off): The Core version of the Elite Series 2 controller is one of our top picks for Xbox accessories. It gives you some of the key features of the $180 Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for a more approachable price. The Core has a rubberized grip and sturdier triggers, joysticks and directional pad. It also has up to 40 hours of battery life on a charge. It doesn't come with the different joysticks, directional pads and back paddles that the full-priced Elite controller does, but you can buy those separately later down the road.
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Meta Quest 3S 256G for $349 ($51 off): Here's the lowest price yet on our favorite cheap VR headset. It also comes with a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month free trial of Meta Quest+. Both freebies have a combined value of $70. A Meta Quest+ subscription grants access to around 25 games, as well as multiplayer support for some titles. Also at Walmart
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Apple iPad Mini (7th generation) for $399 ($100 off): The iPad mini got a refresh last October with upgraded internals and support for the Apple Pencil Pro. This configuration has 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and Apple's A17 Pro chip. It's our pick for the best compact iPad — of course it's the only compact iPad but we found it to be an excellent way to play lots and lots of Balatro. We gave it a score of 83 in our review. Also at Best Buy.
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Anker Nano Power Bank with Built-in USB-C for $20 ($10 off): This super small battery has a built-in USB-C so you don't need to remember a cable to give your phone an emergency refill. We named it the best portable charger for Android devices (though it's also great for the USB-C-enabled iPhone 15 and 16). In our tests, the 5,000mAh battery had enough juice to charge a Galaxy S23 Ultra to 65 percent in about an hour.
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Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds for $45 ($35 off): These earbuds are our top pick for the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy. You can customize the sound via the Soundcore app and the buds can swap between connect to two devices. The active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks out background noises and is surprisingly effective, particularly for headphones in this at this price range.
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Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum for $250 ($250 off): In our guide to the best cordless vacuums, we recommend a number of Dyson vacs. The Digital Slim isn't on the list, but it's still worth considering, particularly since it's half price (that's not a record low, it went for $230 over Black Friday). It has a 40 minute run time and is 30 percent lighter than the Dyson V11, which should make it easy to move around your floors. Also at Amazon and Dyson directly.
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Audible Premium Plus (3-month) for $3 at Amazon ($30 off, new and returning users only): From now through January 21, new and returning customers can get three months of Audible Premium Plus for a dollar a month, or $3 total. After that, it will automatically renew at the standard $15 per month. This is Audible's highest tier that lets you listen to anything in the Audible Plus library and lets you keep one title from a curated selection of audiobooks each month.
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Corsair MP600 Mini (1TB) M.2 2230 SSD for $80 at Amazon ($30 off): The MP600 Mini is a small-size SSD you can pop into gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck or devices like Microsoft's Surface notebooks. It's not that different from the M.2 2230 drive we recommend in our SSD buying guide, but this one is $20 cheaper right now, which matches its all-time low. Also at Corsair.
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Apple TV+ (3-month) for free at Best Buy ($30 off, new and select returning users only): Even if you just get this deal to watch the first season of Severance, followed by the first episodes of the just-released second season, it'll be more than worth your time. Slow Horses, Ted Lasso and Silo are worth checking out too. The service usually goes for $10 monthly after a seven-day trial. And, as with all free subscriptions, this will auto-renew at full price so remember to cancel before then if you don't want to get charged.
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Samsung The Frame (2024) 55-inch QLED TV for $868 at Woot ($630 off): Looks like there's still some time left to pick up the art-when-its-off Frame TV set. Samsung showed off a new "Frame Pro" model at CES last week with improved contrast and brightness, and support for a wireless connection. But that one isn't likely to go on sale when it is launched. The picture quality isn't the best you can get for the price, but if having a TV that looks like a framed piece of art is appealing, you may like what you get.
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