The Anker Prime battery with a charging base is 40 percent off, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

This week, we found deals on gear from Apple, Kindle, Chipolo and Dyson.

By Amy Skorheim
The Anker Prime power bank sits on its charging dock atop a wooden table. There are books and plants in the background. Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

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With CES behind us and Samsung's Unpacked ahead, the Engadget crew had a quick chance this week to catch its collective breath. But we still kept one eye on the deals machine to see what tech sales are worth your dollars. Right now, we're seeing a few good Apple deals — one on the latest iPad mini and another on the new 15-inch MacBook Air — as well as a first-time discount on the Kindle Colorsoft ereader. There's a couple of Bluetooth tracker discounts to help you keep tabs on your keys and bags. And Best Buy is still running a promotion for three free months of Apple TV+ so you can start watching the just-dropped season two of Severance. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.  

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget
Devindra Hardawar for Engadget
Jeff Dunn for Engadget
Apple TV+

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