The best Black Friday kitchen deals on gadgets, appliances, cookware and more: Get up to 44 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There are a lot of superfluous products on sale for Black Friday, but good kitchen gear doesn’t fall into that category — if a device helps us cook better food at home, that’s a worthwhile purchase. We’ve tested lots of kitchen gadgets and cooking accessories for our reviews and buying guides . We’ve even shared our thoughts on a few items we bought for ourselves .

Right now, thanks to the biggest shopping event of the year, many of Engadget’s tried-and-true cooking gadgets are on sale. We've still got some time to go before the official day of Black Friday, so we'll up date this post as new favorites go on sale. For now, here are the best Black Friday kitchen deals on appliances, gadgets and more from retailers across the web.

The best Black Friday kitchen deals for 2024

Whether for buying guides, reviews or our own use, we’ve tried plenty of gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. We also recently put together a cooking gift guide full of our favorite stuff. Our picks include low and high tech devices for kitchens both indoor and outdoor and right now, lots of those harder-to-categorize recommendations are currently on sale for Black Friday and listed here.

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget

The best Black Friday deals on coffee and tea gear

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Like most workplaces, Engadget runs on coffee — or at least the people responsible for it do. Many of us put our collective caffeinated experiences together to come up with a gift guide for coffee lovers. Of course, some of us are partial to tea, so we put a guide to tea gifts together as well. Right now for Black Friday, many of the picks from both lists are on sale.

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $60 ($10 off) : This is a return to a discount we've seen multiple times this year, and it's about $14 more than the all-time low. But this kettle has earned its spot on one of our editors’ tiny countertops. It has different built-in temperature settings for different types of drinks and an elegant gooseneck pour.

Firebelly Tea Travel Mug for $32 ($8 off): This travel mug not only keeps your iced tea cold and your hot tea steamy, its insert also stops infusion when you press it down so you can steep on the go.

The best Black Friday deals on sous vide machines

Photo by Avery Ellis / Engadget

If you know someone without a sous vide machine, now might be a good time to ameliorate that situation as many of our favorite models are on sale. And if you happen to be without one, here’s your chance to get in on the low-effort, high-result water-bath cooking method. This is the best what’s on sale for Black Friday, as pulled from our picks.

The best Black Friday deals on air fryers and Instant Pots

Instant Brands

Air fryers make microwaves jealous. Food that would otherwise come out hot yet soggy comes out hot and crisp and doesn’t take that much more time. Another kitchen MVP is the ever popular Instant Pot, which can cook everything from soups to rice, beans and more. Here are the best Black Friday deals on the air fryers and Instant Pots we recommend.

The best Black Friday deals on blenders and mixers

KitchenAid

Black Friday is a good time to upgrade an aging hand blender or finally get that Vitamix you’ve been thinking about. Whether for yourself or as a gift for the home cook on our list, these blender and juicer deals come straight out of our kitchen tech guides and will bring plenty of extra muscle for a low price.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.