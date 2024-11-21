The best Black Friday kitchen deals on gadgets, appliances, cookware and more: Get up to 50 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We’ve probably got enough foodies on the Engadget staff to start our own restaurant. While we’re not all home chefs (some of us just microwave), we all love food. So we’ve used, tested and reviewed plenty of kitchen gadgets for the site. Right now for Black Friday, some of the gear we’ve tried is already on sale. And since there's still a week left until the official day, we'll update this guide with new Black Friday deals as they go live.

For now, we found deals on air fryers, sous vide machines, pizza ovens and more, with some discounts hitting the lowest prices of the year. Whether you already cook up a storm, or you’re ready to build on your reheating skills, now is a great time to finally pick up that new bit of kitchen electronics you’ve been thinking about. Here are the best Black Friday deals on appliances, gadgets and the kitchen tech we recommend.

The best Black Friday kitchen deals for 2024

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget

Whether for buying guides, reviews or our own use, we’ve tried plenty of gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. We also recently put together a cooking gift guide full of our favorite stuff. Our picks include low and high tech devices for kitchens both indoor and outdoor and right now, lots of those recommendations are currently on sale for Black Friday.

The best Black Friday deals on coffee and tea gear

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Like most workplaces, Engadget runs on coffee — or at least the people responsible for it do. Many of us put our collective caffeinated experiences together to come up with a gift guide for coffee lovers. Of course, some of us are partial to tea, so we put a guide to tea gifts together as well. Right now for Black Friday, many of the picks from both lists are on sale.

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $60 ($10 off) : This is a return to a discount we've seen multiple times this year, and it's about $14 more than the all-time low. But this kettle has earned its spot on one of our editors’ tiny countertops. It has different built-in temperature settings for different types of drinks and an elegant gooseneck pour.

Firebelly Tea Travel Mug for $32 ($8 off): This travel mug not only keeps your iced tea cold and your hot tea steamy, its insert also stops infusion when you press it down so you can steep on the go.

The best Black Friday deals on sous vide machines

Photo by Avery Ellis / Engadget

If you know someone without a sous vide machine, now might be a good time to ameliorate that situation as many of our favorite models are on sale. And if you happen to be without one, here’s your chance to get in on the low-effort, high-result water-bath cooking method. This is the best what’s on sale for Black Friday, as pulled from our picks.

The best Black Friday deals on air fryers and Instant Pots

Instant Brands

Air fryers make microwaves jealous. Food that would otherwise come out hot yet soggy comes out hot and crisp and doesn’t take that much more time. Another kitchen MVP is the ever popular Instant Pot, which can cook everything from soups to rice, beans and more. Here are the best Black Friday deals on the air fryers and Instant Pots we recommend.

The best Black Friday deals on blenders and mixers

KitchenAid

Black Friday is a good time to upgrade an aging hand blender or finally get that Vitamix you’ve been thinking about. Whether for yourself or as a gift for the home cook on our list, these blender and juicer deals come straight out of our kitchen tech guides and will bring plenty of extra muscle for a low price.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.