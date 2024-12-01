The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals will save you up to 41 percent on Ninja, Breville, KitchenAid, Fellow and more

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cyber Monday sales are a good opportunity to get a good deal on new gear — particularly if you're looking for something for your kitchen. We've tested countless small appliances and cooking tools over the years and new reviews are rolling in all the time. Right now, we're seeing a bunch of that kitchen tech on sale.

In our buying guides, a few brands consistently top the list — like Anova, Fellow, Breville and Instant Pot — and many of those brands are getting some of the biggest discounts we've seen all year. These are the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals on the cooking gadgets and tools we recommend.

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals for 2024

Whether for buying guides, reviews or our own use, we've tried plenty of gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. We also recently put together a cooking gift guide full of our favorite stuff. Our picks include low and high tech devices for kitchens both indoor and outdoor and right now, lots of those harder-to-categorize recommendations are currently on sale for Cyber Monday and listed here.

Photo by Billy Steele/Engadget

The best Cyber Monday deals on coffee and tea gear



Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Like most workplaces, Engadget runs on coffee — or at least the people responsible for it do. Many of us put our collective caffeinated experiences together to come up with a gift guide for coffee lovers. Of course, some of us are partial to tea, so we put a guide to tea gifts together as well. Right now for Cyber Monday, many of the picks from both lists are on sale.

The best Cyber Monday deals on air fryers and Instant Pots

Instant Brands

Air fryers make microwaves jealous. Food that would otherwise come out hot yet soggy comes out hot and crisp and doesn't take that much more time. Another kitchen MVP is the ever popular Instant Pot, which can cook everything from soups to rice, beans and more. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on the air fryers and Instant Pots we recommend.

The best Cyber Monday deals on blenders and mixers

KitchenAid

Cyber Monday is a good time to upgrade an aging hand blender or finally get that Vitamix you've been thinking about. Whether for yourself or as a gift for the home cook on our list, these blender and juicer deals come straight out of our kitchen tech guides and will bring plenty of extra muscle for a low price.

Expired Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.