The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals will save you up to 41 percent on Ninja, Breville, KitchenAid, Fellow and more
Snag the best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen gadgets, appliances and cookware that we've tested and reviewed.
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sales are a good opportunity to get a good deal on new gear — particularly if you're looking for something for your kitchen. We've tested countless small appliances and cooking tools over the years and are rolling in all the time. Right now, we're seeing a bunch of that kitchen tech on sale.
In our buying guides, a few brands consistently top the list — like Anova, Fellow, Breville and Instant Pot — and many of those brands are getting some of the biggest discounts we've seen all year. These are the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals on the cooking gadgets and tools we recommend.
The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals for 2024
Whether for buying guides, reviews or our own use, we've tried plenty of gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. We also recently put together a cooking gift guide full of our favorite stuff. Our picks include low and high tech devices for kitchens both indoor and outdoor and right now, lots of those harder-to-categorize recommendations are currently on sale for Cyber Monday and listed here.
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Meater Pro for $100 ($30 off): In our official review, Engadget's Billy Steele praises the longer battery life and extended range of this updated smart thermometer from the Trager-owned company. It also packs increased heat resistance and is more durable overall. Also direct from Meater.
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Thermapen One for $76 ($32 off): We recommend this blazingly fast thermometer in our grilling guide because it'll give you a readout in one second on its auto-rotating screen.
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Anyday Microwave Cookware Starter Set for $70 ($30 off): Our resident microwave aficionado Cherlynn Low speaks highly of these plastic-free dishes, which she's been using for two years now. The design allows you to steam and even bake foods in the zapper box while also acting as excellent food storage containers.
The best Cyber Monday deals on coffee and tea gear
Like most workplaces, Engadget runs on coffee — or at least the people responsible for it do. Many of us put our collective caffeinated experiences together to come up with a gift guide for coffee lovers. Of course, some of us are partial to tea, so we put a guide to tea gifts together as well. Right now for Cyber Monday, many of the picks from both lists are on sale.
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Breville the Bambino Plus Espresso Machine for $400 ($100 off): As we said in our coffee gift guide, this quality machine has two things going for it for the home barista: It's not gigantic and not crazy expensive (compared to the $1,000-plus options out there). The controls are simple enough for newbies, but the results are cafe-quality. Also at Williams Sonoma and direct from Breville.
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Fellow Tally coffee scale for $148 ($37 off): If you, or someone you're buying presents for, are Very Serious about coffee, this scale might make sense. It combines precise weight measurements with a timer and a Brew Assist Mode to help you dial in the correct ratio for perfect pour-overs. Also at Amazon.
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Fellow Atmos Vacuum canister for $32 ($8 off): Only people who spend top dollars on the good coffee or loose leaf tea need this rather pricey canister. But it does the job of removing the air so oxidation can't occur.
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Firebelly Tea Travel Mug for $32 ($8 off): This travel mug not only keeps your iced tea cold and your hot tea steamy, its insert also stops infusion when you press it down so you can steep on the go.
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Fellow Stagg EKG electric kettle for $132 ($33 off): This exquisitely designed kettle has an LCD panel built into the base so you can choose a specific temperature down to the degree. And the hold feature keeps water hot for up to an hour. It's great for coffee pour over but is also excellent for tea.
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Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $97 ($52 off): We've seen this price for much of the past month, so it's not exactly a new deal, but still a good discount on the machine that led Engadget's Avery Ellis to dub the sous vide stick the "Millennial crockpot." She uses this one a few times a week to make unfussy meals that keep her alive. The Nano model is a slightly smaller and less expensive version of the top pick in our buyer's guide. Also direct from Anova for $99.
The best Cyber Monday deals on air fryers and Instant Pots
Air fryers make microwaves jealous. Food that would otherwise come out hot yet soggy comes out hot and crisp and doesn't take that much more time. Another kitchen MVP is the ever popular Instant Pot, which can cook everything from soups to rice, beans and more. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on the air fryers and Instant Pots we recommend.
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Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer for $99 ($70 / 41 percent off): This is the top recommendation in our guide to air fryers and happens to be the model I bought for myself after reading our guide. It preheats quickly and keeps cooking odors to a minimum with replaceable filters (it even tells you when it's time to replace). Plus clean-up is easy and the window is handy for making sure the nachos don't burn. Also at Walmart.
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Cosori 9-in-1 air frier for $88 ($32 off): This is the newest addition in our list, earning a runner up nod for best overall. It has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity that makes it just the right size to cook a good amount of food without taking up too much space on most countertops.
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Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $300 ($100 off): If you want a more traditional toaster oven design with a huge capacity, go for our premium air fryer pick. The fryer-and-oven combo can accommodate a five-quart dutch oven, so it's almost an auxiliary oven, which could come in handy for holiday cooking. Also at Best Buy.
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Breville the Smart Oven Air Fryer for $280 ($70 off): This is the non-Pro version of the Breville air fryer we recommend. It has a slightly smaller capacity (0.8 cubic feet instead of one cubic foot). But still has most of the same features including 11 of the 13 cooking functions.
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Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker (6QT) for $99 ($71 off): These ubiquitous and highly versatile cookers can make just about anything you can dream up — Instant Pot recipes make up a considerable portion of online recipes. This is the pro version of the model we recommend in our buyer's guide to kitchen tech and it has five favorite buttons and extra wattage for a faster preheat. Best Buy has the eight-quart model on sale for $120.
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Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $80 ($50 off): We like this Instant Pot model because it's simple to use and has several quick-cooking modes including beans, cake, sous vide and more.
The best Cyber Monday deals on blenders and mixers
Cyber Monday is a good time to upgrade an aging hand blender or finally get that Vitamix you've been thinking about. Whether for yourself or as a gift for the home cook on our list, these blender and juicer deals come straight out of our kitchen tech guides and will bring plenty of extra muscle for a low price.
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Breville Juice Fountain Plus for $113 ($67 off): The powerful Juice Fountain impressed us with its extraction abilities. Plus it's relatively easy to clean (as long as you do it right after you juice). It takes up a good amount of space, but can extract an impressive amount of juice from even the driest-seeming carrot.
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Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender for $255 ($125 off): Oh, the Vitamix. I can attest from personal experience it really is as powerful as you've heard. It's of course a recommendation in our guide to kitchen gadgets for its ability to make even the toughest ingredients smooth and creamy. Also at Best Buy and direct from Vitamix.
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Vitamix Immersion Blender for $145 ($25 off): For an immersion blender that matches the power of a countertop version, go for the one from Vitamix. We found the 625-watt motor impressively powerful (duh) and think it's great for people who want to make crushed ice drinks but don't have space for a full-sized blender. Also at Amazon and Williams Sonoma.
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Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker for $80 ($40 off): Engadget's Vallentina Palladino recommends this smoothie blender in our gift guide for cooks saying it doesn't take up that much space and the swappable lids make it easy to take one's health shakes on the go. Also at Target and directly from Ninja.
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KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer for $330 ($130 off): Small wonder that the home cook's gold standard of mixers made its way onto our kitchen tech guide. Its ton of available attachments can be used to make pasta, grind food, strain or spiralize fruits and veggies and more. This is no unitasker. Also at Target and direct from KitchenAid.
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KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Blender for $77 ($53 / 41 percent off): The big selling point here is the removable battery that you can use for other KitchenAid Go appliances. In our testing, it had enough power to turn a roasted butternut squash into a smooth, creamy soup.
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KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender for $45 ($15 off): If you'd rather a corded model of the KitchenAid recommendation, that's on sale too — and is cheaper to begin with. This one comes with extra accessories to make it a true multitasker and has a powerful 180 watt motor, just like the cordless version. Also at Target.
Expired Cyber Monday kitchen deals
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Stanley IceFlow tumbler with straw for $23 ($18 off) : Our resident grill master, Billy Steele recommends having a reliable source of frosty beverage at the ready when you grill. This is the one he picked for our grilling gear buyer's guide .
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Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer for $90 ($70 off) : This gets an honorable mention in our air fryer guide . Though the round cooking basket doesn't feel as roomy as square ones, the taller and thinner design might make the most of limited countertop space. Plus it has a dehydrate option for making your own dried fruit.
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Ooni Karu 16 outdoor pizza oven for $520 ($130 off) : The Karu 16 is our favorite multi-fuel outdoor pizza oven but it's not cheap, so it's best to get it when it's on sale. It has a large capacity that can handle full size pizzas — and even cast iron cookware — using wood, charcoal or propane fuel. Plus the bottom-mounted digital thermometer helps you keep tabs on your cooking.
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Ninja Creami ice cream maker for $160 ($40 off) : One of our favorite kitchen gadgets , this ice cream maker is super easy to use and makes an infinite amount of frozen treats ; you're really only limited by your imagination. This is an Amazon exclusive model that comes with just one pint. The model with two pint jars is on sale too, but it's $40 more, making it cheaper to buy extra containers separately . The two-pint model is also direct from Ninja .
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Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $50 ($20 off, see price in cart) : This is a return to a discount we've seen multiple times this year, and it's about $14 more than the all-time low. But this kettle has earned its spot on one of our editors' tiny countertops. It has different built-in temperature settings for different types of drinks and an elegant gooseneck pour. Also at Amazon .
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Anova Culinary Sous Vide 3.0 for $99 ($100 off) : This is the best overall sous vide machine, according to testing for our buyer's guide and this price beats the one from July. We like the easy digital controls and the high flow rate that maintains water temperature better. Also the companion app is stuffed with recipes. It's $120 at Best Buy and directly from Anova .
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Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-quart air fryer for $130 ($100 off) : What if you want to air fry two different foods at once? Go for our recommendation for a dual-zone air fryer. It's best for larger kitchens and big meals and takes up a commensurate amount of space. It went as low as $150 for Cyber Monday last year.
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Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon for $160 ($40 off with Prime) : Our own Sam Rutherford admitted that $200 is a ridiculous price for a pepper mill (and this $160 Cyber Monday price is not much saner). But in his writeup, he details how the Pepper Cannon has become one of his favorite kitchen tools in such a way that makes me strongly consider it, ridiculous or not.
Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.