The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals will save you up to 41 percent on Ninja, Breville, KitchenAid, Fellow and more

Snag the best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen gadgets, appliances and cookware that we've tested and reviewed.

By Amy Skorheim
A grid of kitchen appliances on sale for Cyber monday are arranged on a blue background. Engadget/Ninja/Breville/Instant Brands/Anova

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Cyber Monday sales are a good opportunity to get a good deal on new gear — particularly if you're looking for something for your kitchen. We've tested countless small appliances and cooking tools over the years and new reviews are rolling in all the time. Right now, we're seeing a bunch of that kitchen tech on sale. 

In our buying guides, a few brands consistently top the list — like Anova, Fellow, Breville and Instant Pot — and many of those brands are getting some of the biggest discounts we've seen all year. These are the best Cyber Monday kitchen deals on the cooking gadgets and tools we recommend.

Whether for buying guides, reviews or our own use, we've tried plenty of gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. We also recently put together a cooking gift guide full of our favorite stuff. Our picks include low and high tech devices for kitchens both indoor and outdoor and right now, lots of those harder-to-categorize recommendations are currently on sale for Cyber Monday and listed here.

Photo by Billy Steele/Engadget

  • Meater Pro for $100 ($30 off): In our official review, Engadget's Billy Steele praises the longer battery life and extended range of this updated smart thermometer from the Trager-owned company. It also packs increased heat resistance and is more durable overall. Also direct from Meater.

  • Thermapen One for $76 ($32 off): We recommend this blazingly fast thermometer in our grilling guide because it'll give you a readout in one second on its auto-rotating screen.

  • Anyday Microwave Cookware Starter Set for $70 ($30 off): Our resident microwave aficionado Cherlynn Low speaks highly of these plastic-free dishes, which she's been using for two years now. The design allows you to steam and even bake foods in the zapper box while also acting as excellent food storage containers. 

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Like most workplaces, Engadget runs on coffee — or at least the people responsible for it do. Many of us put our collective caffeinated experiences together to come up with a gift guide for coffee lovers. Of course, some of us are partial to tea, so we put a guide to tea gifts together as well. Right now for Cyber Monday, many of the picks from both lists are on sale.

Instant Brands

Air fryers make microwaves jealous. Food that would otherwise come out hot yet soggy comes out hot and crisp and doesn't take that much more time. Another kitchen MVP is the ever popular Instant Pot, which can cook everything from soups to rice, beans and more. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals on the air fryers and Instant Pots we recommend.

KitchenAid

Cyber Monday is a good time to upgrade an aging hand blender or finally get that Vitamix you've been thinking about. Whether for yourself or as a gift for the home cook on our list, these blender and juicer deals come straight out of our kitchen tech guides and will bring plenty of extra muscle for a low price.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

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