The latest Audible deal gives you three months of access for only $3

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you made a resolution in the new year to read more, giving audiobooks a try could open up a fresh way of consuming fiction and nonfiction alike. Audible's most recent deal will make it easier to dive in — new subscribers can get three months of access to the Premium Plus plan for only $1 per month, or a total of $3.

We last saw this deal during the Black Friday shopping period last year, and considering a standard Premium Plus plan costs $15 per month, it's a great way to try out the service at a deeply discounted price. You can get this offer now through January 21.

Amazon Audible Premium Plus Three Month Membership $3 $45 Three months of Amazon Premium Plus access can be yours for $3 if you're a newcomer to the service. See at Amazon

This is a solid deal for either yourself or someone special in your life who loves books. The Audible Premium Plus plan gives you one credit a month to unlock any audiobook of your choosing. You'll retain access to those audiobooks even after your subscription lapses.

Along with that, Premium Plus subscribers get access to a library of other audiobooks they can listen to while their plan remains active. The service also includes a string of Audible Originals as well as podcasts. That's not bad at all for a buck a month. If, after a couple of months, you decide Premium Plus isn't for you, you can always cancel the plan before the price jumps up.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.