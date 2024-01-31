'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach' looks even more baffling than the original game

As expected, the PlayStation State of Play today featured an in-depth look at the latest from famed developer Hideo Kojima, in the form of an exceedingly creepy and cinematic preview of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Sam, played by Norman Reedus, is back in a trailer that makes very little sense if you haven't played the first game — and even if you did, the contents of this preview might not make a ton of sense. Rest assured, you'll still be running around wildly impressive landscapes with your giant yellow backpack.

But it sounds like you won't actually have to run around delivering things, because bots are able to do that in this world. The real surprise is when Sam gets captured and runs across his brother, played by the ubiquitous Troy Baker... who pulls out a guitar/gun and starts shredding to take on some enemies? Sure. It'll still be a bit before we see what this all amounts to, as it doesn't arrive until sometime in 2025.

At the end of the stream, though, Kojima teased an all-new project in the works, though it won't be entering full production until after Death Stranding 2 is complete.

Correction, 1/31/24, 6PM ET: This post originally stated this was our first look at Death Stranding 2. We've updated it to say this is our first in-depth look, as the game was first announced in December of 2022.