Dell’s affordable G16 gaming laptop features a 12th-gen Intel CPU and NVIDIA RTX graphics

New Alienware laptops with optional 480Hz displays aren’t the only computers Dell announced today. The company also has a new option for those looking for something more affordable. The G16 represents the first 16-inch laptop for the company’s Dell Gaming brand. Dell went with a 16:10 panel that features a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, G-Sync compatibility and a modest 300 nits of peak brightness.

No word on response rate or panel type, but the company notes the decision to go with a 16:10 aspect ratio allowed it to fit the G16’s display into a 15-inch chassis. As a result, the laptop has 11 percent more screen space than the G15.

Internally, the G16 comes with Intel’s 12th-generation Core i7 12700H processor. The 14-core, 20-thread chip features a maximum boost clock of 4.70GHz. Straight from the factory, Dell will let you configure the G16 with up to 16GB of 4,800MHz DDR5 RAM. You can add 16GB of RAM on your own to max out the laptop’s memory. Storage starts at 512GB via a Class 35 M.2 NVMe. You can configure the G16 with up to 2TB of total storage.

As for your video card options, you have three. The base model has an RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 memory that can draw 90 watts of power. Alternatively, you can buy the G16 with either an RTX 3060 or 3070 Ti. The latter can pull up to 140W of power and features 8GB of GDDR6 memory, making it the most sensible option for a gaming laptop with a QHD display. Your GPU will also decide whether the G16 comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port. The connection is only available on models with an RTX 3060 or 3070 Ti. Otherwise, both variants come with HDMI 2.1, three USB-A connections, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port. WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity are also standard across all variants. Powering everything is either a 56WHr or 86WHr battery.

You also have three options when it comes to G16’s typing experience. By default, the laptop comes with a one-zone RGB keyboard. You can upgrade to a model with per-key lighting, with the option to add CherryMX switches as well. The Dell 16 will start at $1,400 when it goes on sale on July 20th.