Dell built a range of monitors for video conferencing

If there’s one thing that COVID-19’s work-from-home boom has exposed, it’s how awful most people’s webcams are. Dell is addressing that issue with a new line of monitors specifically designed to better support video conferencing. The company is launching a trio of screens certified for Microsoft Teams, each one packing a dedicated Teams button. And the emphasis here is on a high-quality webcam and sound, with a 5-megapixel IR camera, dual 5W speakers and a built-in noise-cancelling microphone. It’s good enough, in fact, that you’ll be able to use Windows Hello without buying a standalone fancy webcam, too.

You can grab the monitors in one of three sizes: 24, 27 (pictured) and 34-inch, with the largest of the bunch getting a curved screen. Since Dell knows you’ll be staring at these things for far too long each day, it’s also boasting that its ComfortView Plus system helps reduce blue light emissions without sacrificing color accuracy. All of these monitors will arrive in the US on February 16th, setting you back $520 (24-inch), $720 (27-inch) or $1,150 (34-inch curved).