Get the 2019 Dell XPS 13 with touchscreen for under $850

Shop Dell’s computer and monitor sale

While this isn't the lowest price we've seen the XPS 13 sell for, $117 off one of the best laptops you can buy at the moment is nothing to scoff at either. That said, keep in mind that what’s on sale here is the 2019 XPS 13, not the new 2020 model. The newer version features smaller display bezels and a bigger, more comfortable keyboard.

Since 2015, the XPS 13 has been one of our favorite laptops. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar gave the 2019 model a score of 93. He particularly liked the fact Dell redesigned the computer to move its web camera above the screen. His one chief complaint with the XPS 13 is that it comes with a microSD slot instead of a full-sized one. That's an issue Dell didn't address with the new 2020 model. The XPS 13's closest competitor is the 13-inch HP Spectre x360. Together, they're two of the best ultraportables you can buy, but we tend to prefer the more understated design of the XPS 13.

If the XPS 13 doesn't do it for you, give the rest of Dell's website a look; the company has discounted a lot of its laptops and monitors as part of the same sale.