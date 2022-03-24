Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are now available with 12th-gen Intel chips

It’s a refresh those with an eye on Dell’s XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops have waiting to get their hands on for a while, and it’s now available. Starting today, you can configure both computers with Intel’s latest 12th-generation Core H-series CPUs. Announced at the start of this year, the company’s new processors combine performance and low-power efficiency cores onto a single chip.

In theory, the design promises to deliver better performance and battery life thanks to a CPU that can better juggle the demands of modern computing. Among other highlights, Intel’s new H-series processors feature DDR5 support and built-in WiFi 6E connectivity, allowing you to take advantage of the new 6GHz band that comes standard on recent 6E routers.

The XPS 15 starts at $1,449 and features a 12-core i5-12500H with one 8GB DIMM of 4,800MHz DDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. You can configure it with up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of VRAM and a 40W power draw. The XPS 15 comes standard with a 15.6-inch FHD display that features a panel with 500-nits of brightness. Unique to the XPS 15 is an OLED display option with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, DisplayHDR 500 certification and 400 nits of brightness.

The XPS 17, meanwhile, starts at $1,849. It comes standard with a 17-inch FHD display, but you can configure it with a 4K panel with 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage, 500 nits of brightness and a 1,600:1 contrast ratio. The roomier chassis also allows for an RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM and a 60W power draw. But if you want that model, Dell notes it won’t be available until sometime in April.