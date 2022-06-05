Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are up to $800 off An XPS 15 with a NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU is available for $1,099.

Dell makes arguably the best laptops for Windows users through its XPS brand, and two fairly recent models are currently on sale. When we reviewed the 2022 Dell XPS 15, we called it the best 15-inch Windows laptop around. You can pick one up for a sizable discount, as the price has dropped by $800 to $1,099. Meanwhile, Dell has cut the price of last year's XPS 17 by $650 to $1,449.

Aside from the screen size, the two models have very similar specs. They each have a 12th-gen i7 Intel Core processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. You'll get 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD. Both models have FHD+ displays with 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

If you're looking for a laptop and don't mind having slightly older specs, these are good deals. You'll need to pay quite a bit more for newer models with the latest graphics cards.

We gave last year's Dell XPS 15 a score of 93 in our review. We felt it has a nice design with a terrific trackpad and keyboard (save for them getting a bit messy after light use). It performed well in our testing, with the battery running for over 13 hours on a single charge. While the laptop could stand to have a wider variety of ports, it's still an excellent machine.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.