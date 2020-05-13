Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

With each new generation, we’ve heaped praise on Dell for its well-built XPS line of laptops, and it seems hard to imagine how the company can keep improving the series. This year, the PC maker is continuing its war against bezels by slimming down the chin below the display, showing off a new, more-modern design in the XPS 13. Today, it’s announcing the XPS 15, which has been redesigned to feature the same taller aspect ratio alongside a few other improvements. Plus, Dell is resurrecting the XPS family’s 17-inch variant after a break of nearly 10 years. It has the same refreshed look as its 13- and 15-inch siblings and promises to pack plenty of power.
With the XPS 17, Dell is jumping aboard the large-laptop trend from last year. It’s joining the likes of Apple and LG in making big, powerful notebooks that aren’t the giant honking machines we’ve come to expect at that size. In fact, Dell is calling the XPS 17 the smallest 17-inch laptop on the planet. Measuring 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches, the new XPS 17 certainly comes in slightly smaller than the LG Gram 17 (15.0 x 10.3 x 0.7 inches).