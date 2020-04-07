Dell's XPS 15 and 17 leak with sleek new designs

It looks like Dell is about to launch highly revamped versions of the XPS 15, along with an XPS 17 laptop for the first time in years, according to an image on its site spotted by Redditor u/WesolyKubeczek. The new models (top left and right) look a lot more sleek than before with smaller bezels, especially on the bottom “chin.” They could also feature squarer 16:10 aspect ratio displays and no more USB-A ports, exactly like the all-new XPS 13.

Currently, the XPS 15 shares a design with the Precision series, also shown in the photo at the bottom and left. It now looks like the lineups will diverge, with the larger XPS models adopting the same design as the XPS 13. It also makes sense for Dell to launch an XPS 17 again in a relatively compact form factor thanks to the lack of bezels and lighter components.