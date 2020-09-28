Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dell

Dell updated its 13-inch XPS laptops with 11th-gen Intel CPUs

The upgraded models will be available in the US and Canada this week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Dell XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 (2020)
Dell

Dell is upgrading several of its XPS laptops with 11th-generation Intel processors. The refreshed XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 13 and XPS 13 Developer Edition are the first Dell laptops to receive Intel’s Evo certification. That means they support fast charging, can run for at least nine hours on a single charge and wake from sleep in under a second.

All three systems have Thunderbolt 4 ports and memory upgrades from 3733MHz LPDDR4x to 4267MHz, with support for up to 32GB of RAM. The updated XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 13 offer Intel Xe graphics as well. On top of that, the 2-in-1 has an IR camera that supports Windows Hello and more design options. The convertible machine starts at $1,249 and the XPS 13 begins at $999.

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (2020)
Dell

The Linux-based Developer Edition is pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04LTS and Dell is targeting a maximum battery life of nearly 19 hours. It also boasts an updated, InfinityEdge FHD+ display. Dell hasn’t revealed pricing as yet.

The devices will be available in the US and Canada starting on September 30th, with an exception for one variant. Dell will launch an XPS 13 model with a frost machined aluminum finish and an arctic white woven glass palm rest at a later date. The company will start selling all three laptops in some European and Asian countries within the next few weeks.

In this article: personal computing, laptops, laptop, xps, dell, xps 13, xps13, xps 13 2-in-1, 2-in-1, xps 13 developer edition, xps13developeredition, linux, ubuntu, thunderbolt 4, thunderbolt4, intel evo, intelevo, 11th gen, tiger lake, intel, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
37 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

Windows XP source code leak sheds light on Microsoft's OS history

View
NASA wants ideas for keeping Moon missions powered in the dark

NASA wants ideas for keeping Moon missions powered in the dark

View
Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

View
NASA delays its Titan drone mission by another year

NASA delays its Titan drone mission by another year

View
Apple Watch Series 3 owners deal with random reboots in watchOS 7

Apple Watch Series 3 owners deal with random reboots in watchOS 7

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr