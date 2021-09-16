'Deltarune' chapter 2 arrives on September 17th for PC and Mac

At the end of the stream for Undertale's sixth anniversary, Toby Fox has dropped a surprise for his fans: The second chapter of Deltarune, his newer top-down RPG, will be available this week after almost a three-year wait. As Kotaku notes, Fox's release of the first chapter Deltarune in October 2018 also came a surprise. In the game, you control a human named Kris who fell with his classmate Susie into the "Dark World," where they meet Ralsei who tells them they're heroes destined to save the world.

As you'd expect from any RPG, the three embark on a quest and encounter monsters along the way. Deltarune is a top-down 2D RPG like Undertale, but it features an improved turn-based, multi-character battle system similar to Final Fantasy's. In a previous interview, Fox said the idea for Deltarune came to him in a dream he had back in 2011— development for the game started the year after that.

The second chapter of Deltarune will be available on September 17th, 8PM EST for PC and Mac. There's no word on the Switch and PS4 versions yet. Fox said on the game's official website that he's planning more chapters for the game but has only completed the second one, so far.