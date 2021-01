Denon’s home theater lineup is about to expand with the impending arrival of the Home Sound Bar 550. The company says the soundbar can deliver Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound through its six-driver array.

The soundbar can operate as a standalone device or in concert with other wireless Denon Home speakers. It includes support for AirPlay 2 and Alexa, which you can operate via built-in microphones (a firmware update that will roll out this spring will enable those).