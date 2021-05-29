Denon and Marantz will add HDMI 2.1 to these older receivers for $600

$3,999Last year Denon and Marantz added HDMI 2.1 to their receivers for the first time, and while it added many new features, there's a glitch with 120Hz/4K gameplay on Xbox Series X that requires some extra hardware to make everything work.

But what about people with receivers older than that? As Forbes and HD Guru point out, if you already own 2018 flagship models from the Sound United brands, then they're offering a factory installed upgrade to add HDMI 2.1 (without the Xbox glitch) for $600.

Denon

This offer applies to the $4,000 Denon AVR-X8500H and $4,499 Marantz AV8805, so that owners can use "8K/60Hz upscaling and passthrough, 4K/120Hz pass-through , HDR10+, Dynamic HDR, HDCP 2.3" as well as other HDMI 2.1 features like VRR, QFT, ALLM and .

If you're looking for a new high-end receiver, then you can buy updated versions that add an A to the end of their model number. Once they're available at retail, the Denon AVR-X8500HA will cost $4,299, while the Marantz AV8805A cost $4,799. For the $600 upgrade, you can visit the Denon or Marantz site starting on June 15th.