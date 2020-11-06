PS5 smash-em-up 'Destruction AllStars' will include a battle royale mode

Lucid Games and Sony were curiously shy about Destruction AllStars’ game modes despite its role as a PlayStation 5 showcase, but they’re finally ready to offer more details. The two have outlined the competitive car smasher’s game modes, and they’re a tad different than what you often see in vehicular titles. There’s a familiar deathmatch mode (Mayhem) with free-for-all and team options, but the highlights are the less straightforward options.

Carnado asks you to sacrifice your vehicle in a storm to cash in on the points you’ve earned by wrecking your opponents. Stockpile is a capture-and-control alternative where you claim banks to deposit points for your team. And no, Lucid couldn’t resist including a battle royale-like mode — Gridfall has 16 players trying to be the last one standing (or rather, driving) in a gradually shrinking arena.