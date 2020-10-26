PS5 launch title 'Destruction AllStars' postponed to February

Sony is delaying the release of Destruction AllStars. Instead of launching alongside the PlayStation 5, the Rocket League-like title is now slated to come out in February 2021. To make up for the delay, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have the chance to download Destruction AllStars for free for a period of two months after its release.

“Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world,” Sony said. “We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?”