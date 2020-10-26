Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Lucid Games

PS5 launch title 'Destruction AllStars' postponed to February

The good news is it will be free with PlayStation Plus.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
31m ago
Comments
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Destruction AllStars
Lucid Games

Sony is delaying the release of Destruction AllStars. Instead of launching alongside the PlayStation 5, the Rocket League-like title is now slated to come out in February 2021. To make up for the delay, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have the chance to download Destruction AllStars for free for a period of two months after its release.

Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world,” Sony said. “We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?”

If you already pre-ordered the game, Sony says you’ll get a refund. The company also promised to share a new trailer that will show off more of the title’s gameplay. Destruction AllStars is the work of UK-based developer Lucid Games. The studio is made up of people who worked on Sony’s WipEout series.

Sony’s next-generation console comes out in the US and six other countries on November 12th, and then the rest of the world one week later on November 19th. The delay means new PS5 owners will have one less exclusive to play at launch. They’ll have to be content with Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

In this article: PS5, PlayStation 5, Sony, Destruction Allstars, video games, delay, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
20 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung, Stanford make a 10,000PPI display that could lead to 'flawless' VR

Samsung, Stanford make a 10,000PPI display that could lead to 'flawless' VR

View
Xbox Series X and Series S walkthrough is a day-one primer

Xbox Series X and Series S walkthrough is a day-one primer

View
LG unveils the first Tone Free wireless earphones with ANC

LG unveils the first Tone Free wireless earphones with ANC

View
Facebook will not ban Oculus owners with multiple VR headsets (updated)

Facebook will not ban Oculus owners with multiple VR headsets (updated)

View
The Morning After: Facebook, Oculus and multiple VR headset confusion

The Morning After: Facebook, Oculus and multiple VR headset confusion

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr