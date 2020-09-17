'Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition' will have a 120fps mode

Capcom has officially unveiled Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, where it revealed that the game will launch on the same day the console becomes available. The upgraded version of DMC5, which was originally released in 2019, takes advantage of the upcoming device’s ray tracing capabilities to enable realistic shadows and lighting. You’ll also be given the choice between prioritizing resolution (up to 4K at 30fps) and prioritizing frame rate: the game will come with a 120fps mode, so you can better appreciate its insane weapon combos.

Special Edition also makes Vergil a playable character, granting the request of fans who’ve been asking for the feature since the original DMC5 was announced years ago. But if you’re not getting a PS5 yet and still want to play as Vergil, you’ll be able to get him as a $6 DLC for the original game on older consoles, as well.