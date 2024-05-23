Devolver Digital is celebrating its 15th birthday with a livestream on June 7

Devolver Digital is holding a livestream event on June 7 at 2PM ET to celebrate its 15th birthday and drop a bunch of “updates and release dates for upcoming titles.” It’s part of this year’s Summer Game Fest , which also kicks off on June 7 and is quickly becoming the de facto replacement for E3 . You can stream the event in a number of ways, including the company's official website.

What’s likely to be revealed by Devolver at the livestream? The company remains mum, but more information on Skate Story is practically guaranteed. The game was supposed to come out last year , so a release date is likely. We could also get updates on the action title The Plucky Squire and the bizarre man-baby walking simulator Baby Steps. The company has also promised “exciting new reveals”, which could mean just about anything from Hotline Miami 3 to previously unannounced IPs.

One thing’s for sure. The event will most definitely be quirky and entertaining. This has become Devolver’s trademark, as previous livestreams have included riffs on public access TV , parodies of massive game conferences like E3 and game designer Goichi Suda, sort of, in a mech suit .