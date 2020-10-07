Devolver made a free game about a canceled game convention

E3 and virtually every other in-person gaming expo for 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic, but that isn’t preventing Devolver Digital from doing something to fill the void in a very self-referential way. It just released a free Devolverland Expo game on Steam that — what else? — has you sneaking through a canceled convention. It’s ultimately a plug for upcoming games like Shadow Warrior 3 and Carrion, but it’s a real game that has you dodging “advanced security systems” to watch videos and find secrets.

The game itself isn’t violent (unless you count the kind of gun you’d use to shoot t-shirts), but the videos you see generally won’t be suited for kids.