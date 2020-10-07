Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Devolver Digital

Devolver made a free game about a canceled game convention

It might be the most 2020 game you ever play.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'Devolverland Expo'
Devolver Digital

E3 and virtually every other in-person gaming expo for 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic, but that isn’t preventing Devolver Digital from doing something to fill the void in a very self-referential way. It just released a free Devolverland Expo game on Steam that — what else? — has you sneaking through a canceled convention. It’s ultimately a plug for upcoming games like Shadow Warrior 3 and Carrion, but it’s a real game that has you dodging “advanced security systems” to watch videos and find secrets.

The game itself isn’t violent (unless you count the kind of gun you’d use to shoot t-shirts), but the videos you see generally won’t be suited for kids.

Devolver isn’t even shy about calling this a “marketing simulator,” and you’ll probably be on to something else before long. However, its very existence is notable. Most publishers have turned to video events (including Devolver — that’s how it announced Devolverland Expo) to announce game news at a time when any significant public gathering is dangerous. This at least gives you a taste of that convention experience, minus the crowded hallways and overpriced food.

In this article: Devolver Digital, Devolver, games, video games, Covid-19, coronavirus, E3 2020, flying wild hog, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

View
Hitting the Books: What astronauts can learn from nuclear submariners

Hitting the Books: What astronauts can learn from nuclear submariners

View
Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

View
Amazon Prime Video will soon have the content, but it needs a better home

Amazon Prime Video will soon have the content, but it needs a better home

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr