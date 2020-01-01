Homeland Security is investigating CBP's warrantless phone tracking

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is launching an inspector general investigation into the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s warrantless use of commercially-available phone location data to track individuals. This follows an inquiry in October from a group of Democratic senators led by Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who said in a letter that the CBP had admitted to spending $500,000 on access to a commercial database containing “location data mined from applications on millions of Americans’ mobile phones.”
In the statement released by the Senate, Wyden said “If federal agencies are tracking American citizens without warrants, the public deserves answers and accountability, I won’t accept anything less than a thorough and swift inspector general investigation that sheds light on CBP’s phone location data surveillance program.”